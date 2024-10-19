sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:40 IST, October 19th 2024

Monaco remains top in France after 0-0 draw at home with Lille

Monaco remains top of the French league after a 0-0 draw at home to Lille on Friday but made life difficult for itself by having to play the last half hour with 10 men.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
George llenikhena
George llenikhena celebrates with his teammates at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Monaco and Barcelona at the Louis Il stadium | Image: AP Photo
09:40 IST, October 19th 2024