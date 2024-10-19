Published 09:40 IST, October 19th 2024
Monaco remains top in France after 0-0 draw at home with Lille
Monaco remains top of the French league after a 0-0 draw at home to Lille on Friday but made life difficult for itself by having to play the last half hour with 10 men.
