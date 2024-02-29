Advertisement

Today at 10:30 p.m., Al-Nassr and Al-Hazm will play in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr has 17 victories, 1 draw, and 3 defeats, whereas Al-Hazm has 2 wins, 8 draws, and 11 losses. These two teams have played in rather different ways. The game at Al-Awwal Stadium and Al-Nassr's impressive goal scoring record, especially in their past five victories, make for an exhilarating exhibition of football skill. They suffered a serious setback, though as Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for his gesture in Sunday's game, adding to that their bitter rivals Al-Hilal maintain a lead over them by 7 points to take the top place in the standings before this match.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about his gesture against Al Shabab?

In a recent development, Cristiano Ronaldo gave a statement to the Saudi Pro League's disciplinary committee, offering light on the circumstances behind his recent conduct, which sparked an inquiry. The Portuguese football superstar was placed under investigation by the league following a heated celebration during Al-Nassr's 3-2 victory against Al-Shabab. Ronaldo's gesture, done in reaction to opposition supporters' constant taunts of 'Messi, Messi,' came at a critical juncture in the match, when Al-Nassr gained a decisive victory.

In his statement, Ronaldo explains his actions, claiming that they were not intended as a sign of disrespect and highlighting their widespread occurrence in European football culture. However, the statement continues as follows (according to Sportskeeda) Ronaldo said:

“I respect all the clubs, the movement recorded expresses strength and victory and we are accustomed to it in Europe.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is suspended for Al-Nassr’s next match against Al-Hazm

Cristiano Ronaldo faces sanctions for an incident during a recent Saudi Arabian league play, including a 30,000 riyal fine and a one-game suspension. The renowned player, who plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, allegedly made a disparaging gesture that was caught on video and disseminated on social media immediately following Sunday's game.

Social media users shared videos of Ronaldo making hand signals around his pelvis while cupping his ear, which appeared to be intended at supporters of the rival Al Shabab. As a result, Ronaldo will miss the following match as part of his disciplinary action.

The disciplinary committee determined that Ronaldo must pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals ($2,666) to the Saudi Football Federation and an extra 20,000 riyals to Al-Shabab to cover complaint registration costs. This judgment is final and cannot be disputed.

Ronaldo's history of controversy is known; this is not his first such event. In April of last year, following Al Nassr's 2-0 loss against Al Hilal, he drew notice for rudely motioning towards his crotch while walking to the bench. Furthermore, Ronaldo's performance in this month's Riyadh Season Cup final, in which Al Nassr lost 2-0 against Al Hilal, drew criticism. He momentarily put an Al Hilal scarf thrown from the bleachers into his shorts before discarding it on the way to the tunnel.