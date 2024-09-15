sb.scorecardresearch
September 15th 2024

Napoli's match at Cagliari temporarily halted after trouble between fans

Napoli’s Serie A match at Cagliari had to be temporarily halted in the first half after trouble between rival supporters in the stadium on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Napoli’s match at Cagliari temporarily halted after trouble between fans in stadium
Napoli’s match at Cagliari temporarily halted after trouble between fans in stadium | Image: AP
September 15th 2024