Published 23:56 IST, September 15th 2024
Napoli's match at Cagliari temporarily halted after trouble between fans
Napoli’s Serie A match at Cagliari had to be temporarily halted in the first half after trouble between rival supporters in the stadium on Sunday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Napoli’s match at Cagliari temporarily halted after trouble between fans in stadium | Image: AP
