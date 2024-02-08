Advertisement

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton will be sidelined until at least late February because of a thigh injury in what manager Eddie Howe described as a “big blow” to the team.

The 27-year-old Brazil international damaged a tendon during Newcastle's 3-0 win at Sunderland last Saturday in the FA Cup, the Premier League club said Friday.

Howe described Joelinton as the “driving force” of the midfield and said the player would be out for at least six weeks.

The Brazilian has scored three goals in 22 total appearances this season for ninth-place Newcastle, which hosts Manchester City on Saturday.

Howe's team has lost three straight league games.