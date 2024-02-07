English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

Newcastle's Joelinton out until May after thigh surgery; Brazil midfielder back before Copa America

Joelinton, a midfielder for Newcastle, had surgery on a thigh injury, and he may miss the remainder of the campaign due to the injury; Joelinton is anticipated to return at some point in May, according to the Saudi-controlled northeast team's statement on Tuesday.

Associated Press Television News
Joelinton
Joelinton reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle, at Anfield stadium | Image: AP
Newcastle could be without Joelinton for the rest of the season after the Brazil midfielder underwent surgery on a thigh injury.

The Saudi-controlled northeast team said Tuesday that Joelinton is expected to make his return sometime in May. Its last Premier League game is on May 19.

The prognosis means Joelinton should be fit in time for the Copa America being held in the United States starting June 20. He scored on his debut for Brazil in June last year.

Joelinton was injured in Newcastle's win over Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup on Jan. 6.

He has scored two goals in 16 appearances this season.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

