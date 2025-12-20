Newcastle United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

The Premier League's matchweek brings a high-stakes clash in St. James' Park as Newcastle United welcome Chelsea. Expect a thrilling encounter in the competition as the two sides will look to improve their standings in the table.

Chelsea are currently in the top five of the table, while Newcastle United are in 12th position. For NCL, it will be key to bring out their best against the Blues in the competition. It will be key for them to stand up and deliver. Chelsea, on the other hand, will aim to ascend in the table and put up a strong showing in the competition.

Chelsea To Visit Newcastle United In Upcoming EPL Encounter

Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle United have had momentum, but they are coming off a rather mixed campaign. They are coming off a firm 2-1 victory over Fulham in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals, but they were defeated by Sunderland 1-0 in the EPL competition.

Newcastle are firmly up in the Premier League standings with their strong showing and will look to continue their strong form at home. Expect a passionate crowd at St. James' Park to show up and provide support to their home side.

Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca, is also coming off a mixed form. While they secured wins over Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup and Everton in the EPL, the Blues were defeated by Atalanta in the UCL.

The team will look to finish matches better and be on the hunt for consistency in their game. While they can grind out results, consistency is something they have struggled with in the competition.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

Where will the Manchester City vs Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England.

What time will the Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 06:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 06:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match?