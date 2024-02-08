Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

Newcastle vs Man City live streaming: How to watch the EPL match live in India, US, and UK?

Ahead of the start of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City match, let's get hold of how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details.

Prateek Arya
Newcastle vs Man City
Newcastle vs Man City | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Manchester City will take on Newcastle United at the St James' Park today. Man City is 5 points behind the league leaders Liverpool at this juncture, however, they have a game in hand, through which the trail could be curtailed by 3. In the wake of that, City have received a major impetus in the form of a returning Kevin De Bruyne. New Castle on the other hand is struggling to get a result, the team has only won one match in its last 5 matches in the Premier League. Thus, the challenge would be manifold.

3 things you need to know

  • Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL match to take place today
  • The match will be held at St James' Park
  • The live-action will begin at 11 PM IST

Ahead of the start of the match, let's get hold of how to watch the match live.

Also Read | Ten Hag delivers crucial updates on injured stars' return in EPL

When will the Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL match be played?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Where will the Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL match be played?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played at St James' Park.

What time will the Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL match start?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will start at 11 PM IST.

Also Read | Ex-Manchester United star firmly supports decision to part ways with CR7

How to watch the live telecast of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL match in India?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL match?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch the live telecast of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL match in the USA?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be streamed live on fuboTV in the USA.

How to watch the live telecast of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL match in the UK?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be streamed live on TNT Sports in the UK.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

