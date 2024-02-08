Advertisement

Manchester City will take on Newcastle United at the St James' Park today. Man City is 5 points behind the league leaders Liverpool at this juncture, however, they have a game in hand, through which the trail could be curtailed by 3. In the wake of that, City have received a major impetus in the form of a returning Kevin De Bruyne. New Castle on the other hand is struggling to get a result, the team has only won one match in its last 5 matches in the Premier League. Thus, the challenge would be manifold.

3 things you need to know

Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL match to take place today

The match will be held at St James' Park

The live-action will begin at 11 PM IST

Ahead of the start of the match, let's get hold of how to watch the match live.

When will the Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL match be played?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Where will the Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL match be played?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played at St James' Park.

What time will the Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL match start?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will start at 11 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL match in India?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL match?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch the live telecast of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL match in the USA?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be streamed live on fuboTV in the USA.

How to watch the live telecast of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City EPL match in the UK?

The Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be streamed live on TNT Sports in the UK.