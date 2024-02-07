Advertisement

Andre Onana's plight which started with the onset of him entering the theatre of dreams, has followed him to international duty as well. During the match against Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, the Cameroon national conceded a goal, which according to his standards should have been a routine save. Senegal scored thrice in the match in comparison to Cameroon's one-goal consolation.

Andre Onana could not save a Sadio Mane strike in the dying minutes of the Cameroon vs Senegal game

Andre Onana plays for Manchester United at club level

Onana has been facing harsh criticism for his performance dip

Andre Onana lets the team down

After the departure of David de Gea from Manchester United, Erik ten Hag saw the need to bring in a keeper, who would help the attacking line with a supreme build-up move. Thus, Andre Onana gets picked up from Inter Milan and all seemed to be in place. However, ever since he has stepped inside the Premier League, it has been a rough ride for Onana. He has made some forgetful misses and has been caught in an embarrassing position while trying to save some airbornes.

Something similar of the sort took place on Saturday, January 20, 2024, when Onana was in front guarding the Cameroon net. During the injury time, Senegal were 2-1 up, and Cameroon were in the quest to find an equaliser. There was time left for one last surge from Cameroon however before anything could transpire, disaster struck the African side. They conceded again, courtesy of a fair connection from Sadio Mane. It was not at all a fierce strike by Mane, but it anyhow went beyond the reach of goalkeeper Andre Onana. Watch the goal, that buried the match.

Ridiculed on social media

After conceding the goal, Onana received severe backlash on social media. The users were not kind to the keeper, and referred to him as "worst goalkeeper on Planet Earth."

How Andre Onana turned into the worst Goalkeeper on Planet Earth is something Man United needs to study. — Sir Nestor (@UgoBoss_Tony) January 20, 2024

David de Gea says he believes he’s a little better than André Onana 👀



Actually he is wrong he is a lot better than Onana#MUFC #ARSCRY



pic.twitter.com/PcufHzhsjJ — Janty (@Utd_janty) January 20, 2024

Andre Onana will look to make amends for the miss on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, when Cameroon will take on Gambia.