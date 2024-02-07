Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion | Image: AP

Advertisement

Arsenal will take on Nottingham Forest tonight at the City Ground stadium. The Gunners are currently 3rd in the league title race and can afford no more dropping of points. Thus, Michael Arteta needs to field his powerful 11. Nottingham on the other hand are struggling at the No.16 position. They have lost two in a row and would like to get some points in this match. So, with so much to play for, an intriguing contest is in the awaits.

3 things you need to know

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal will take place on January 30, 2024

The match will be held at City Ground

Arsenal are currently 3rd on the EPL league table

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'Indian football in a mess': Bhutia demands AIFF President's resignation

What date Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played?

The Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. As per Indian Standard Time, the match will take place after midnight, hence, as per IST, the date of the match is January 31, 2024.

Where will the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played at the City Ground.

What time will the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match begin?

The Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match will start at 1:00 AM IST.

Also Read | Man United says Marcus Rashford has taken responsibility for his actions

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match will be televised live on Star Sports network in India.

Advertisement

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming in India?

The Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

Advertisement

How to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch, Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal on ESPN+.

Advertisement

How to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can catch the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal match on TNT Sports.

Advertisement

What are the Predicted Line-ups for the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Palace Premier League game?

Nottingham Forest Likely Line-up: Matt Turner, Gonzalo Montiel, Andrew Omobamidele, Murillo, Harry Toffolo, Ryan Yates, Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Danilo, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood

Arsenal Likely Line-up: David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli