Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to watch the EPL game in India, US, and UK?

Ahead of the start of the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal EPL match, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details given.

Prateek Arya
Arsenal
Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Arsenal will take on Nottingham Forest tonight at the City Ground stadium. The Gunners are currently 3rd in the league title race and can afford no more dropping of points. Thus, Michael Arteta needs to field his powerful 11. Nottingham on the other hand are struggling at the No.16 position. They have lost two in a row and would like to get some points in this match. So, with so much to play for, an intriguing contest is in the awaits.

3 things you need to know

  • Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal will take place on January 30, 2024
  • The match will be held at City Ground
  • Arsenal are currently 3rd on the EPL league table

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'Indian football in a mess': Bhutia demands AIFF President's resignation

What date Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played?

The Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. As per Indian Standard Time, the match will take place after midnight, hence, as per IST, the date of the match is January 31, 2024.

Where will the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played at the City Ground.

What time will the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match begin?

The Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match will start at 1:00 AM IST.

Also Read | Man United says Marcus Rashford has taken responsibility for his actions

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match will be televised live on Star Sports network in India.

Advertisement

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming in India?

The Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

Advertisement

How to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch, Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal on ESPN+.

Advertisement

How to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can catch the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal match on TNT Sports.

Advertisement

What are the Predicted Line-ups for the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Palace Premier League game?

  • Nottingham Forest Likely Line-up: Matt Turner, Gonzalo Montiel, Andrew Omobamidele, Murillo, Harry Toffolo, Ryan Yates, Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Danilo, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood
  • Arsenal Likely Line-up: David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli
Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences

    Videos13 minutes ago

  2. Paytm Struggles: These Fintech Apps Witness Big Surge in Downloads

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Taylor Swift Inflation: Know the Taylor influence

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. For Every 100 Rs to Centre, Karnataka Gets Rs 13 In Return: Siddaramaiah

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Tata Steel completes amalgamation of 5 businesses

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement