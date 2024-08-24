Published 14:55 IST, August 24th 2024
NWSL players say new CBA makes them feel like true professionals
The CBA represents a major shift in how players control their futures. The draft has been eliminated. Players approve any proposed trade. All contracts are guaranteed and every player becomes a free agent when contracts end.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Gotham's Imani Dorsey (28) chases down a ball during an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match in Cary, N.C. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:55 IST, August 24th 2024