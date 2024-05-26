 Giroud scores in his last AC Milan match | Republic World
Published 10:53 IST, May 26th 2024

Olivier Giroud scores in his last AC Milan match on a night of farewells at San Siro

Olivier Giroud scored in his final match for AC Milan as the Rossoneri drew with bottom club Salernitana 3-3 on a Saturday night of farewells at San Siro. The 37-year-old Giroud, who helped Milan to the Serie A title in 2022, is leaving after three years and will join Los Angeles FC.

Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A soccer match against Salernitana at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium | Image: AP
