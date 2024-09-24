Published 21:55 IST, September 24th 2024
Phone deal for visiting fans at 2026 World Cup part of Verizon sponsor pact with FIFA
Soccer fans arriving in North America for the 2026 World Cup have been promised help with their cell phone coverage from Verizon as part of a sponsor deal with FIFA announced on Tuesday.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:55 IST, September 24th 2024