Wenderson Galeno celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Champions League round of 16 soccer match between FC Porto and Arsenal at the Dragao stadium | Image: AP

Wenderson Galeno scored in stoppage time to give Porto a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Galeno broke the deadlock with a right-footed shot into the far corner four minutes into added time, leaving Arsenal in need of a win in the return leg in London on March 12 to return to the quarterfinals of Europe's elite club competition for the first time in 14 years.

The English team, making its first Champions League appearance since 2016-17, failed to get past the round of 16 in seven consecutive tries from 2011-17. It had lost its last six first-leg matches in the last 16.

Arsenal beat Porto at this stage when it last advanced in 2010.

Porto was eliminated in the round of 16 last season. The Portuguese team last reached the quarterfinals in 2021.

Porto was without Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi because of a right thigh injury.