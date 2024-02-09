Kylian Mbappe gestures during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP

As Kylian Mbappe's contract with PSG expires at the end of the 2023-2024 season, his potential move to Real Madrid looms. PSG is already scouting for a star player to potentially fill the void left by the French sensation. Being one of the best players in the world, Kylian Mbappe will be a major target for big clubs in Europe as he will not be renewing his contract with the French club.

Who will PSG sign this summer to replace Kylian Mbappe if he leaves the club?

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is reportedly being targeted by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), subject to the English striker's desire to join the French team. This interest coincides with predictions that Kylian Mbappe will sign a free agency contract to join Real Madrid.

Compared to his outstanding season last year, when he recorded 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games, Rashford's play has deteriorated. This season, he has contributed five goals and six assists in 28 appearances. His possible departure has been the subject of speculation, in part because of off-field problems.

Advertisement

PSG expects Mbappe to go, as Real Madrid has long shown interest in the French forward. PSG hopes to make smart additions in the transfer market to replace the vacuum left by Mbappe's departure, when his contract expires this summer.

PSG's pursuit of Rashford as a possible Mbappe successor is contingent upon the player's desire to go from Manchester United. It's doubtful that the French team will move on without Rashford's desire to join them.

Advertisement

Last summer, Rashford agreed to a contract deal with Manchester United that will keep him with the team through 2028. For United to give up its youth product, PSG would have to make a sizable offer.

Is Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid a done deal?

According to transfer analyst Fabrizio Romano, Kylian Mbappe would have to take a pay cut if he decides to move to Real Madrid in the forthcoming summer transfer window. Even if the Frenchman is one of the highest paid people in the world, his pay package may change.

Advertisement

Romano discussed PSG's possible approach in his Caught Offside column (via PSGTalk). He implied that the Parisian team might try to convince Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United during the same transfer window, given Real Madrid's strong desire to acquire Mbappe's services. Romano said:

“Another crucial detail to be aware of – in case Mbappe accepts this proposal from Real Madrid, the salary he’d be taking would be very different from what he currently earns at PSG." “I can’t say precisely how much right now, but if he completes the move, it would be a lower salary – this is important because Real Madrid has always wanted Mbappe but on their conditions. Still, the Spanish giants feel their exchange has been very positive.”