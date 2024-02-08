Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

PSG President drops new bombshell on Kylian Mbappe, reveals 'gentleman's agreement' with striker

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has opened up on the Kylian Mbappe exit saga and revealed that he has a unique agreement in place with the French striker.

Pavitra Shome
Kylian Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe during a training session at St. James' Park, Newcastle ahead of Wednesday's Champions League soccer match against Newcastle, at St. James' Park | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Since the new year began, the buzz around Kylian Mbappe has substantially increased. With his terms with PSG gradually ending, the anticipation has risen on where will the French striker head next. With top-tier clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool in the mix, Mbappe has a horde of lists to head to next. But it looks like the PSG President has put another damper on the situation as he has established an agreement with Mbappe.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Mbappe is set to leave PSG in the summer of 2024
  • Mbappe is one of the top stars for Ligue 1 club PSG
  • Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Neymar Jr have been a part of the club

Also Read: Franz Beckenbauer was a graceful and visionary 'libero' who changed the face of soccer

Advertisement

Al-Khelaifi has finally addressed the Mbappe exit rumours

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has shared his thoughts over the exit rumours of Kylian Mbappe, who will become a free agent soon. Currently, the Frenchman is open to talking to other clubs, with Real Madrid and Liverpool touted as the top clubs in the mix. However, there is a chance that he will extend his stay at PSG, and Al-Khelaifi has affirmed the same. While speaking to RMC Sport, the PSG President said:

Advertisement

"I'm not going to hide things. Of course I want Kylian to stay, that's for sure. He's the best player in the world, and the best club for Kylian is Paris. He's at the centre of everything. It's simple. I have a very good relationship with him. A great player and a great person. He spoke after the Champions Trophy match and said he had an agreement with me. He did. It is an agreement. More of a gentlemen's agreement than a signed one. There aren't too many negotiations at the moment."

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, kicks the ball as Lens' Jonathan Gradit challenges it, during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP

Also Read: Reactions to the death of German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer at the age of 78

Advertisement

Al-Khelaifi went on to say that they have crucial matches coming up and that everyone should leave them and Kylian alone. The club president also stated that he believes in Mbappe and he will not do anything to ruin the club.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. China's consumer prices dip 0.8% annually, factory deflation persists

    Business News21 minutes ago

  2. US ends probe into fire risks in 3 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

    Business News27 minutes ago

  3. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. US Drone Strike in Baghdad Kills High-ranking Militia Leader

    Worldan hour ago

  5. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement