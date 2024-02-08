Updated January 10th, 2024 at 08:29 IST
PSG President drops new bombshell on Kylian Mbappe, reveals 'gentleman's agreement' with striker
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has opened up on the Kylian Mbappe exit saga and revealed that he has a unique agreement in place with the French striker.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Since the new year began, the buzz around Kylian Mbappe has substantially increased. With his terms with PSG gradually ending, the anticipation has risen on where will the French striker head next. With top-tier clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool in the mix, Mbappe has a horde of lists to head to next. But it looks like the PSG President has put another damper on the situation as he has established an agreement with Mbappe.
3 things you need to know
Advertisement
- Mbappe is set to leave PSG in the summer of 2024
- Mbappe is one of the top stars for Ligue 1 club PSG
- Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Neymar Jr have been a part of the club
Also Read: Franz Beckenbauer was a graceful and visionary 'libero' who changed the face of soccer
Advertisement
Al-Khelaifi has finally addressed the Mbappe exit rumours
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has shared his thoughts over the exit rumours of Kylian Mbappe, who will become a free agent soon. Currently, the Frenchman is open to talking to other clubs, with Real Madrid and Liverpool touted as the top clubs in the mix. However, there is a chance that he will extend his stay at PSG, and Al-Khelaifi has affirmed the same. While speaking to RMC Sport, the PSG President said:
Advertisement
"I'm not going to hide things. Of course I want Kylian to stay, that's for sure. He's the best player in the world, and the best club for Kylian is Paris. He's at the centre of everything. It's simple. I have a very good relationship with him. A great player and a great person. He spoke after the Champions Trophy match and said he had an agreement with me. He did. It is an agreement. More of a gentlemen's agreement than a signed one. There aren't too many negotiations at the moment."
Also Read: Reactions to the death of German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer at the age of 78
Advertisement
Al-Khelaifi went on to say that they have crucial matches coming up and that everyone should leave them and Kylian alone. The club president also stated that he believes in Mbappe and he will not do anything to ruin the club.
Advertisement
Published January 10th, 2024 at 08:29 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.