Advertisement

Since the new year began, the buzz around Kylian Mbappe has substantially increased. With his terms with PSG gradually ending, the anticipation has risen on where will the French striker head next. With top-tier clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool in the mix, Mbappe has a horde of lists to head to next. But it looks like the PSG President has put another damper on the situation as he has established an agreement with Mbappe.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

Mbappe is set to leave PSG in the summer of 2024

Mbappe is one of the top stars for Ligue 1 club PSG

Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Neymar Jr have been a part of the club

Also Read: Franz Beckenbauer was a graceful and visionary 'libero' who changed the face of soccer

Advertisement

Al-Khelaifi has finally addressed the Mbappe exit rumours

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has shared his thoughts over the exit rumours of Kylian Mbappe, who will become a free agent soon. Currently, the Frenchman is open to talking to other clubs, with Real Madrid and Liverpool touted as the top clubs in the mix. However, there is a chance that he will extend his stay at PSG, and Al-Khelaifi has affirmed the same. While speaking to RMC Sport, the PSG President said:

Advertisement

"I'm not going to hide things. Of course I want Kylian to stay, that's for sure. He's the best player in the world, and the best club for Kylian is Paris. He's at the centre of everything. It's simple. I have a very good relationship with him. A great player and a great person. He spoke after the Champions Trophy match and said he had an agreement with me. He did. It is an agreement. More of a gentlemen's agreement than a signed one. There aren't too many negotiations at the moment."

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, kicks the ball as Lens' Jonathan Gradit challenges it, during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP

Also Read: Reactions to the death of German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer at the age of 78

Advertisement

Al-Khelaifi went on to say that they have crucial matches coming up and that everyone should leave them and Kylian alone. The club president also stated that he believes in Mbappe and he will not do anything to ruin the club.