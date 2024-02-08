English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

Qatar's strive to deliver a high-standard sports event at AFC Asian Cup 2024

The continental tournament, which will take place from January 12 to February 10, 2024 in Doha City, marks the third time for Qatar to host the Asian Cup after the 1988 and 2011 editions. A total of 24 Asian teams will play 51 games across nine stadiums.

Associated Press Television News
AFC Asian Cup 2024
AFC Asian Cup 2024 | Image:AFC
Qatar, host of the upcoming Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, says it will strive to deliver a high-standard sports event to ensure football fans from across the world a great journey, the organizer told CCTV on Wednesday. 

The continental tournament, which will take place from January 12 to February 10, 2024 in Doha City, marks the third time for Qatar to host the Asian Cup after the 1988 and 2011 editions. A total of 24 Asian teams will play 51 games across nine stadiums. It doubles as another major international football party staged in Qatar following the FIFA World Cup in late 2022. 

Hassan Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Marketing and Communication with Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Organizing Committee, said the Asian Cup involves 6,000 volunteers and they are well prepared to serve matches, security, and transportation.

"We want to keep the momentum, and we want to keep the same level what we provided in the World Cup. We treated the two tournaments in the same method, and same way. We hope that we will have an Asian tournament with World Cup flavor, let's say. We are using nine stadiums, [and] seven of them [have] been used during the World Cup," said Al Kuwari.

According to the organizer, tickets for the tournament are sought-after with a large number of fans eager to see exciting matches there.

"The numbers and the figures are very impressive for us. We sold around 900, 000 tickets until now. We are welcoming them to come and cheer for their team, be with us, enjoy the time in Qatar and have a great journey," he said.
 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

