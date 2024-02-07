Advertisement

The El Derbi Madrileno is all set to take place as Real Madrid will battle Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Madrid is on a solid win streak after winning the Spanish Super Cup by beating Atletico and Barcelona and will aim to continue their success. On the other hand, Atletico is going through a dip and will look to end it.

3 things you need to know

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid matches are known as the El Derbi Madrileno

Real looking to win multiple trophies after capturing the Supercopa

Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of Spanish Super Copa

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: All Details you need to know

When will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match in Copa del Rey take place?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match will take place on Thursday, January 18th, 2024, at 2:00 AM IST.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match in Copa del Rey take place?

The the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match in Copa del Rey will take place at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live telecast on TV in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in India to watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match in Copa del Rey.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match in Copa del Rey via the FanCode app and website.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streaming in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming or telecast of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the UK. The updates can be followed on their official social media pages. The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match will start at 8:30 om GMT.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match in Copa del Rey via ESPN2. The live stream of the match will be available via ESPN+ from 3:30 pm EST.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Squads

Potential Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius

Potential Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Molina; Gimenez, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; Llorente, Koke, De Paul; Griezmann, Morata