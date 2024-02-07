Advertisement

The El Derbi Madrileno is all set to take place as Real Madrid will battle Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa Semifinals. Madrid is on a solid win streak and will aim for their third Spanis Supercopa success. On the other hand, Atletico is going through a dip and will look to end it. The winning side in the El Derbi Madrileno will face either FC Barcelona or Osasuna in the final.

3 things you need to know

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid matches are known as the El Derbi Madrileno

The winning team will face either Barcelona or Osasuna in the final

There is a chance of an El Clasico happening in the Spanish Supercopa Final

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: All Details you need to know

When will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match will take place on Thursday, January 11th, 2024, at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match will take place at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which is one of the home grounds of the SPL's Al-Nassr FC.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in India to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match via the FanCode app and website.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match in UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in the UK to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match in US?

Fans in the US can watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Supercopa Semifinal Match via ESPN2. The live stream of the match will be available via ESPN+,

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Spanish Supercopa Semifinal: Squads

Potential Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius

Potential Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Molina; Gimenez, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; Llorente, Koke, De Paul; Griezmann, Morata