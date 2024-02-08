Advertisement

The fight for the Spanish Supercopa cannot get better than this as one of the greatest rivalries in the game will once again be displayed and will produce the deserved holder of the trophy. It is the old-fashioned el clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona that will determine the bragging rights. Heading into the final, Los Blancos eliminated their noisy neighbors Atletico Madrid, whereas FC Barcelona got the better of Osasuna in the semi-final of the tournament. Thus, with a trophy to play for, an intriguing action is seemingly in awaits.

3 things you need to know

Real Madrid vs Barcelona will take place on Sunday, January 14, 2024 (As per IST, it will air in India on January 15)

The match will take place at the Al-Awwal Stadium

The kick-off time is 12:30 AM IST

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the game live.

What date will Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana be played?

BAR vs RM will be played on January 14, Sunday.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana be played?

BAR vs RM will be played at Al-Awwal Stadium.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana begin?

BAR vs RM will start at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana match?

BAR vs RM will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana match live streaming?

BAR vs RM will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana match live streaming in UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in the UK to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Supercopa final Match.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana match live streaming in US?

Fans in the US can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Supercopa match via ESPN2. The live stream of the match will be available via ESPN+.

What are the Predicted Line-ups for the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana game?

Real Madrid Probable XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Barcelona Probable XI: Inaki Pena Sotorres, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde, Sergio Roberto, Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Robert Lewandoski, Ferran Torres