Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: How to watch Spanish Supercup final in India, UK & US?

Ahead of the start of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercup final match, let's find out how to watch the game live. Get hold of the details given.

Prateek Arya
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The fight for the Spanish Supercopa cannot get better than this as one of the greatest rivalries in the game will once again be displayed and will produce the deserved holder of the trophy. It is the old-fashioned el clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona that will determine the bragging rights. Heading into the final, Los Blancos eliminated their noisy neighbors Atletico Madrid, whereas FC Barcelona got the better of Osasuna in the semi-final of the tournament. Thus, with a trophy to play for, an intriguing action is seemingly in awaits.

3 things you need to know

  • Real Madrid vs Barcelona will take place on Sunday, January 14, 2024 (As per IST, it will air in India on January 15)
  • The match will take place at the Al-Awwal Stadium
  • The kick-off time is 12:30 AM IST

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the game live.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sunil Chhetri targets Uzbekistan tie after gritty show against Australia

What date will Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana be played?

BAR vs RM will be played on January 14, Sunday.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana be played?

BAR vs RM will be played at Al-Awwal Stadium.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana begin?

BAR vs RM will start at 12:30 am IST.

Also Read | Jenni Hermoso says Jorge Vilda made players feel uncomfortable

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana match?

BAR vs RM will not be televised in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana match live streaming?

BAR vs RM will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Advertisement

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana match live streaming in UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in the UK to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Supercopa final Match.

Advertisement

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana match live streaming in US?

Fans in the US can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Supercopa match via ESPN2. The live stream of the match will be available via ESPN+.

Advertisement

What are the Predicted Line-ups for the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Supercopa de Espana game?

Real Madrid Probable XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Advertisement

Barcelona Probable XI: Inaki Pena Sotorres, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde, Sergio Roberto, Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Robert Lewandoski, Ferran Torres

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement