Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

La Liga 2025-2026: Real Madrid will take on Valencia in the upcoming La Liga 2025-2026 fixture at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Sunday, November 2.

The match between Real Madrid and Valencia will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Real Madrid and Valencia have played 34 times against each other, out of which Los Blancos clinched 18 wins and Valencia sealed six matches. Meanwhile, 10 games ended in a draw. The last time Real Madrid and Valencia played against each other was in April 2025, and Valencia clinched a 2-1 win in the game.

Real Madrid had a dominating start in the ongoing 2025-2026 season. In their previous five match, Los Blancos are unbeaten. The Whites are coming into this match after beating their arch-rivals FC Barcelona by 2-1. Real Madrid hold the top spot in the La Liga standings with 27 points after playing 10 matches.

On the other hand, Valencia have managed to clinch just one win in their last five games. Valencia are coming into this game after sealing a 5-0 win over UD Maracena in the Copa Del Rey on October 29. Valencia hold the 18th place on the La Liga standings with nine points after playing 10 matches.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 match will take place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

What Time Will The Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where Can You Watch The Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?