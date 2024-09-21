sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Quad Summit | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 10:04 IST, September 21st 2024

Ref Explains Favoring Lionel Messi with Mid-Game Deal to Avoid Him a Ban: Favoritism Trumps Rules

Referee admits favoring Lionel Messi in-game deal to prevent ban, revealing that favoritism took precedence over following the rules.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lionel Messi
Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces during the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

10:04 IST, September 21st 2024