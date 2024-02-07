Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

Reguilon joined Brentford on loan from Tottenham. Man City signs Mexico youth international

While Manchester City signed Mexico youth international Alex Alcalá on Wednesday, Tottenham sent defender Sergio Reguilon out on loan once more, this time to Brentford.

Associated Press Television News
Sergio Reguilon
Erik ten Hag talks to Sergio Reguilon, centre, and Christian Eriksen during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Tottenham sent defender Sergio Reguilon back out on loan, this time to Brentford, while Manchester City signed Mexico youth international Alex Alcalá on Wednesday.

Reguilon, a left back from Spain, spent the first half of the season on loan at Manchester United and made 12 appearances in all competitions.

Now he will play the rest of the season at Brentford, whose first-choice left back Rico Henry is out with a long-term knee injury.

Reguilon joined Tottenham from Real Madrid in September 2020 but has never established himself as a regular.

Alcalá, an 18-year-old midfielder, joins City from LA Galaxy II, where he played in the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro campaign in his first season as a professional.

The Manchester Evening News reported that the City Football Group, which owns City and many other clubs around the world, reached an agreement with Alcalá in 2020 and activated a purchase option upon him turning 18.

City has yet to announce the arrival of Alcalá.

“We are proud that another member of the Galaxy professional development pathway is continuing his career at one of the biggest clubs in the world,” LA Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz said. “We are thrilled for the opportunity that Alex has earned himself.”

Published January 18th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

