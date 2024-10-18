sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:27 IST, October 18th 2024

RM Manager Carlo Ancelotti says Kylian Mbappé 'not affected' by reports of investigation in Sweden

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Kylian Mbappé “is not affected” by the Swedish media reports this week that said the France captain was the subject of a rape investigation. Mbappé’s legal team dismissed those reports as false.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kylian Mbappe and Carlo Ancelotti
Kylian Mbappe and Carlo Ancelotti | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
23:27 IST, October 18th 2024