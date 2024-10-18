Published 23:27 IST, October 18th 2024
RM Manager Carlo Ancelotti says Kylian Mbappé 'not affected' by reports of investigation in Sweden
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Kylian Mbappé “is not affected” by the Swedish media reports this week that said the France captain was the subject of a rape investigation. Mbappé’s legal team dismissed those reports as false.
Kylian Mbappe and Carlo Ancelotti | Image: AP
23:27 IST, October 18th 2024