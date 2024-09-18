sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:07 IST, September 18th 2024

Roma fires Daniele De Rossi after going winless in its opening 4 Serie A matches

Roma fired coach Daniele De Rossi on Wednesday in a move that was surprising despite the Giallorossi going winless in their opening four Italian league matches.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Daniele De Rossi
Daniele De Rossi waits for the start of the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen | Image: AP
