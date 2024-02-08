English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr to host a Friendlies match-up

Real Madrid is potentially hosting a friendly match with Al-Nassr, sparking Cristiano Ronaldo return rumours to his former Santiago Bernabéu home.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
Cristiano Ronaldo recently celebrated his 39th birthday, and the iconic Portuguese footballer continues to showcase exceptional performance on the field as he embarks on his journey with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. While many recognize his current prowess, only a select few truly comprehend the sheer dominance and danger he exemplified during his tenure at Real Madrid, earning the title of the world's best player. The evenings when Ronaldo graced the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu were truly unforgettable. Moreover, there are intriguing reports suggesting the prospect of witnessing Ronaldo return to play in Spain, potentially at his former home ground.

Also Read: AIFF plans to hold Super Cup in FA Cup format from 2024-25 season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr may face Real Madrid in the inaugural game at the New Santiago Bernabeu.

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo won three straight Champions League titles with Real Madrid in 2018, it's generally accepted that there were some tense moments leading up to his departure. Ever since, rumours have abounded about the causes of the sudden breakup of the prosperous relationship between the Portuguese player and Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid.

Even so, certain six years after Ronaldo left, new events imply that the relationship may be starting to heal. There is currently discussion over the Portuguese master getting the credit he merits for being among the best players in Real Madrid history or the greatest ever as he won 3 Champions League and 4 Ballon d'Ors with the Spanish giants.

Also Read: Messi says he "feels much better" and hopeful of playing in Tokyo

Is Cristiano about to make a comeback to the Bernabeu?

Several rumours and speculations are stating that Real Madrid has invited Cristiano Ronaldo and his current Saudi Arabian team, Al-Nassr, to the grand inauguration of the new Santiago Bernabeu. Saud Al-Sarami, an Arab journalist, appears to be the main source of this information.

Expectations are high for the New Santiago Bernabeu's opening somewhere between the end of the current season and early 2025, yet a precise date for the stadium's inauguration is still unknown as improvements have been ongoing for several years. Based on sources, Florentino Perez is reportedly eager to bring Kylian Mbappé and his hero Cristiano Ronaldo to face each other. Mbappé is said to have an agreement with Real Madrid and could join them at the end of the season, this summer when his contract with PSG expires.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

