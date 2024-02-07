Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham could face Premier League Newcastle in FA Cup

Ryan Reynolds could get a taste of professional football after Wrexham was drawn to play Premier League Newcastle in the FA Cup.

Associated Press Television News
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds, center, celebrates with members of the Wrexham FC soccer team the promotion to the Football League in Wrexham, Wales | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds could get a taste of big time soccer after Wrexham was drawn to potentially play Premier League Newcastle in the FA Cup.

Wrexham still has to book its place in the fifth round by beating second division Blackburn Rovers - but it has been given an extra incentive to win Monday's game at Ewood Park.

Advertisement

A potential home match against Newcastle would add a latest sprinkle of glamour to the Welsh team, which has been transformed since being bought by Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney in 2021.

Their backing has already seen Wrexham promoted to the English Football League and gain global fame because of the hugely popular fly on the wall documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham.”

Advertisement

Newcastle has rich backers of its own after being bought by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, also in 2021.

Also, non-league Maidstone will play second division opposition in the next round after being drawn against Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry.

Advertisement

Defending champion Manchester City is away at Premier League rival Luton.

The winner of Manchester United vs Newport on Sunday will play Bristol City or Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS Actress Joins Star Cast Of RC16

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World11 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Siddaramaiah, 135 Karnataka Cong MLAs Protest in Delhi

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi play?

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement