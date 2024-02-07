Updated January 30th, 2024 at 09:12 IST
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham bows out of FA Cup in 4th round after 4-1 loss to Blackburn
The Welsh team's co-owner from Hollywood may have been hoping for a tantalising fifth-round matchup with the English Premier League squad when Andrew Cannon gave Wrexham a 1-0 lead at Ewood Park in the 19th minute.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham missed out on the chance of a showdown with Newcastle after losing to Blackburn 4-1 in the FA Cup on Monday.
The Welsh club's Hollywood co-owner might have been dreaming of a mouth-watering fifth-round clash against the English Premier League team when Andrew Cannon put Wrexham up 1-0 in the 19th-minute at Ewood Park.
Advertisement
But the fourth-division team was brought to earth by second-division Blackburn.
Sammi Szmodics and Sam Gallagher scored in the 32nd and 34th. Szmodics struck again in first-half stoppage time. Sondre Tronstad notched the fourth goal.
Advertisement
“It’s a great lesson for us. Against better quality players, you’ve got to be switched on all the time or you get punished, and they punished us tonight," Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said. “We’ll regroup and we’ll concentrate on a terrific second part of the season in the league.”
Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson is a former Newcastle striker and can look forward to a reunion with his old team.
Advertisement
And Szmodics is targeting a cup giant-killing in the next round.
“Chuffed to get through and into the next round, looking forward to Newcastle," he said. “We feel like we can beat anyone here on our day."
Advertisement
Wrexham's priority is to secure a second successive promotion and move up to division three. It is second in the standings and five points behind first-placed Stockport with a game in hand.
Advertisement
Published January 30th, 2024 at 09:12 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.