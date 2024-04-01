Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle | Image: AP

Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool to a comeback 2-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday and provisionally moved the Merseyside team to the top of the standings.

Salah struck in the 65th minute at Anfield to keep Liverpool’s title challenge on track after Danny Welbeck had stunned the home crowd with an early goal.

Luis Diaz evened the score before halftime and Salah secured all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s team with his 22nd goal of the season in all competitions.

With Manchester City and Arsenal playing each other on Sunday, this was a chance for Liverpool to take advantage of at least one of its title rivals dropping points.

But that looked in doubt when Welbeck lashed a shot into the top corner from just inside the box after two minutes.

In a half full of chances at either end, it was Liverpool who found the next goal when Diaz prodded past Bart Verbruggen from close range.

The winner came after Alexis Mac Allister fed Salah inside the box and Egypt international controled the ball before slotting home with a side-foot finish.

Liverpool provisionally moved three points clear of second place Arsenal at the top of the standings and four ahead of City in third.