South Korea faces Saudi Arabia in an eagerly anticipated last-16 showdown at the AFC Asian Cup on Tuesday. Jurgen Klinsmann's team hasn't had an entirely convincing tournament thus far, despite being among the top contenders to win the trophy. Following a victory against Bahrain in the opening match, Heung-min Son and his teammates secured draws against Jordan and Malaysia. This progression led them to the knockout stages as the runners-up in Group E.

When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea?

The AFC Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea is scheduled to take place at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar. The match is slated to begin at 9:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

How to watch the AFC Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea in India?

The live broadcast of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea will be available on Sports18 and DD Sports in India.

How to watch the AFC Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea in the UK?

The live broadcast of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea will be available on Triller TV in the UK.

How to watch the AFC Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea in the USA?

The live broadcast of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea will be available on Paramount+ and CBS Sports in the USA.

How to watch the AFC Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea in Australia?

The live broadcast of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea will be available on Paramount+ and Network 10 in Australia.

How to watch the AFC Asian Cup match in Saudi Arabia?

The live broadcast and streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be available on Shahid and SSC in Saudi Arabia.

How to watch the AFC Asian Cup match in South Korea?

The live broadcast and streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be available on Coupang and tvN SPORTS in South Korea.

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea: Predicted Playing XIs

Saudi Arabia's Predicted XI: Al-Kassar; Al-Briek, Al-Tambakti, Lajami, Al-Bulaihi; Abdulhamid, Ali, Al-Malki, Ghareeb; S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Shehri.

South Korea's Predicted XI: Hyeon-woo; Young-woo, Seung-hyun, Min-jae, Jin-su; Kang-in, In-beom, Woo-yeong, Jae-sung; Gue-sung, Heung-min.

