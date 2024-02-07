Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea Live Streaming: When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup match?

The AFC Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea is scheduled to take place at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Republic Sports Desk
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia | Image:AFC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

South Korea faces Saudi Arabia in an eagerly anticipated last-16 showdown at the AFC Asian Cup on Tuesday. Jurgen Klinsmann's team hasn't had an entirely convincing tournament thus far, despite being among the top contenders to win the trophy. Following a victory against Bahrain in the opening match, Heung-min Son and his teammates secured draws against Jordan and Malaysia. This progression led them to the knockout stages as the runners-up in Group E.

When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea?

The AFC Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea is scheduled to take place at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar. The match is slated to begin at 9:30 PM IST on Tuesday. 

How to watch the AFC Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea in India?

The live broadcast of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea will be available on Sports18 and DD Sports in India. 

How to watch the AFC Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea in the UK?

The live broadcast of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea will be available on Triller TV in the UK. 

How to watch the AFC Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea in the USA?

The live broadcast of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea will be available on Paramount+ and CBS Sports in the USA. 

How to watch the AFC Asian Cup match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea in Australia?

The live broadcast of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea will be available on Paramount+ and Network 10 in Australia. 

How to watch the AFC Asian Cup match in Saudi Arabia?

The live broadcast and streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be available on Shahid and SSC in Saudi Arabia. 

How to watch the AFC Asian Cup match in South Korea?

The live broadcast and streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be available on Coupang and tvN SPORTS in South Korea. 

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea: Predicted Playing XIs

Saudi Arabia's Predicted XI: Al-Kassar; Al-Briek, Al-Tambakti, Lajami, Al-Bulaihi; Abdulhamid, Ali, Al-Malki, Ghareeb; S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Shehri.

South Korea's Predicted XI: Hyeon-woo; Young-woo, Seung-hyun, Min-jae, Jin-su; Kang-in, In-beom, Woo-yeong, Jae-sung; Gue-sung, Heung-min.

Advertisement


 



 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences

    Videos13 minutes ago

  2. Paytm Struggles: These Fintech Apps Witness Big Surge in Downloads

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Taylor Swift Inflation: Know the Taylor influence

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. For Every 100 Rs to Centre, Karnataka Gets Rs 13 In Return: Siddaramaiah

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Tata Steel completes amalgamation of 5 businesses

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement