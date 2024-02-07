Advertisement

In a superb effort, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr FC crushed Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF 6-0 in the Riyadh Season Cup friendly Sunday. Otávio scored in the third minute, followed by Talisca in the tenth, 51st (penalty), and 73rd minutes, Aymeric Laporte in the twelveth, and Mohammed Maran in the 68th. Al-Nassr demonstrated talent by taking 21 shots, 14 of which were on target, and maintaining 53% possession. They outperformed Inter Miami in a comprehensive performance at the Kingdom Arena, with an excellent pass accuracy of 90%. Ronaldo did not play in the game due to a calf injury. Messi made a short appearance in the second half.

3 things you need to know

Al Nassr humiliated Inter Miami by 6-0

Cristiano Ronaldo did not play in the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match

Lionel Messi made a small appearance in the last few minutes of the game

Old CR7 quote on Saudi Pro League vs MLS surfaces after Al Nassr humiliated Lionel Messi’s MLS side

Following Al-Nassr's impressive 6-0 victory over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on February 1, Cristiano Ronaldo's old remark has regained traction. Despite being absent due to injury, Ronaldo saw his fellow players demolish the Major League Soccer (MLS) squad in a stunning way.

Anderson Talisca led the way with three goals, while Otavio, Aymeric Laporte, and Mohammed Maran also scored. Meanwhile, Ronaldo's regular nemesis Messi started the game on the bench and came on as a late substitution.

Following Al-Nassr's overwhelming victory, Cristiano Ronaldo's prior words have resurfaced. The Portuguese superstar once said that the Saudi Pro League outperformed Major League Soccer in terms of quality. Furthermore, Ronaldo boasted of opening the way for top-tier players to join Saudi clubs with his transfer to Al-Nassr, emphasising his desire to stay in the region and ruling out a return to European football. Ronaldo's comments, shared by the famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, demonstrate his belief in the league and his willingness to make a lasting impression in Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo said:

“Saudi league is better than MLS. I'm 100% sure I won't return to any European club. I opened the way to Saudi league... and now all the players are coming here.”

🚨Cristiano Ronaldo: "Saudi league is better than MLS".



"I'm 100% sure I won't return to any European club. I opened the way to Saudi league... and now all the players are coming here". 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/nvgESZnjeK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023

The Saudi Pro League has seen a significant inflow of European star players, mostly due to Cristiano Ronaldo's attendance as many players who followed his footsteps are, Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante, Mitrovic, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firminho and more. Ronaldo has been an undeniable star in Saudi Arabia since joining Al-Nassr, with 38 goals and 13 assists in 44 matches across all tournaments and also finished the world's top scorer last year.

In contrast, Lionel Messi is the face of MLS, drawing attention to Inter Miami and luring other well-known players. Former Barcelona colleagues Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez have all followed Messi's footsteps, bringing further star power to the MLS squad.