Updated February 12th, 2024 at 08:15 IST

Scott McTominay grabs late winner for Manchester United in 2-1 victory at Aston Villa

Manchester United defeated Aston Villa 2-1 on Sunday to boost its chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Scott McTominay headed in the game's last goal, and Rasmus Hojlund scored for the fifth time in as many Premier League games.

Associated Press Television News
Scott McTominay
Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Rasmus Hojlund scored for the fifth straight Premier League game and Scott McTominay headed home a late winner as Manchester United beat Aston Villa 2-1 to ignite its Champions League qualification hopes on Sunday.

Only five points separates United in sixth and Villa in fifth after McTominay met Diogo Dalot's cross with a powerful header in the 86th minute to seal a third straight league victory for the visitors.

Hojlund steered in a close-range finish in the 17th minute off Harry Maguire's downward header at a corner to put United in front at Villa Park. Douglas Luiz equalized in the 67th.

Villa would have jumped to fourth place and moved 11 points clear of United with a win. Instead, the battle for fourth place behind Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal is heating up.

Tottenham is in fourth place on 47 points, one ahead of Villa and six more than United.

Villa has lost its last three home games.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 08:15 IST

