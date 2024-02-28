Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

SENSATIONAL! Erling Haaland scores 5 Goals, driving Manchester City into FA Cup quarter-finals-WATCH

In a stunning display, Erling Haaland's five-goal performance propels Manchester City into the FA Cup quarter-finals in remarkable fashion.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland leaves at the end of the EPL match | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a commanding performance, Manchester City triumphed over Luton Town with a resounding 6-2 victory in the FA Cup fifth round. Erling Haaland showcased unparalleled skill, netting an impressive five goals, while Mateo Kovačić added to City's lead. Luton's Jordan Clark countered with a brace, but City's dominance was unmistakable. The match saw relentless attacking play and clinical finishing from City, highlighting their prowess. With 17 shots and 15 on target, City's offensive display was exceptional. The result cements City's position as a force to be reckoned with in the FA Cup.

Also Read: Pep Guardiola admits the stakes are at all-time high in the season

Advertisement

Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne destroy Luton Town in the FA Cup 

In the fifth-round match at Kenilworth Road, Manchester City defeated Luton 6-2 thanks to a brilliant effort from Erling Haaland, who netted five goals. Three of Haaland's goals were assisted by Kevin De Bruyne, demonstrating their productive collaboration. Even though Luton had a brief comeback, Haaland's expert finishing made sure that City dominated the game and earned them a trip to the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Haaland acknowledged his steady recovery to peak performance while expressing happiness with his own post-injury form. The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, commended Haaland for his superb performance and highlighted the complementary roles that he and De Bruyne played in the team's victory.

Also Read: India finish runners-up in Turkish Women's Cup, lose 1-0 to Kosovo

Erling Haaland's incredible five-goal outing, his second for City, highlights his goal-scoring ability. Haaland, who has scored 27 goals this season across all competitions, is keeping City competitive. With this triumph, City's stellar record of 14 wins in their past 15 games across all competitions is extended.

Advertisement

The deadly duo of Haaland and De Bruyne presents a serious danger to City's rivals as they strive for victory on both the domestic and European stages. The focus now shifts to Sunday's Premier League matchup between Manchester City and Manchester United, where Haaland and De Bruyne will be essential if they are to continue their winning streak.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

9 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

9 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

9 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

9 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

11 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

13 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

16 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

18 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

18 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

18 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

18 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers March in Poland's Capital to Protest Ukrainian Imports

    World10 minutes ago

  2. वीरभद्र सिंह के बेटे विक्रमादित्य का मंत्री पद से इस्‍तीफा

    14 minutes ago

  3. 'The Projects I'm Bringing to TN Have Been the Demand For Ages': PM 

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Hanuma Vihari resignation: Political interference claim dismissed by ACA

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. Pep Guardiola reportedly identifies sole United player he likes the most

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo