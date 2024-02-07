Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 10:22 IST

Son Heung-min's free-kick secures dramatic win for South Korea against Australia in Asian Cup-WATCH

Son Heung-min's late free-kick clinches a thrilling victory for South Korea over Australia in the Asian Cup quarterfinals.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In Friday’s AFC Asian Cup quarter-final, South Korea secured a 2-1 victory against Australia. Craig Goodwin's goal put Australia ahead in the 42nd minute, but South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan equalized with a penalty in extra time. Son Heung-min then sealed the win with a goal in the 104th minute. Aiden O'Neill received a red card in the 105th minute. South Korea's dominant possession and shots on target contributed to their advancement in the tournament.

3 things you need to know 

  • South Korea beat Australia 2-1 in a 
  •  Son Heung-min rescued his country 
  • South Korea will face Jordan in the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 

Also Read: Shoaib Bashir reflects on dismissing Rohit Sharma in his 1st ever Test

 Son Heung-min scores an incredible freekick to rescue his country 

In an exciting encounter, South Korea's Son Heung-min rose to the situation, scoring a magnificent free kick in extra time to secure a 2-1 victory against Australia. This critical victory catapulted South Korea into the Asian Cup semi-finals against Jordan, capping an incredible turnaround for the squad.

The triumph came in a dramatic manner for the Koreans, who seemed to be on the verge of elimination after failing to score in the allotted 90 minutes. Australia grabbed the lead in the 42nd minute after a defensive blunder by Hwang In-beom, allowing Connor Metcalfe to cross for Craig Goodwin, who volleyed home at the back post.

South Korea, on the other hand, refused to let up and made a valiant comeback. In the 96th minute, Son Heung-min was fouled in the box, resulting in a penalty that Hwang Hee-chan easily scored, tying the game and laying the scenario for their ultimate victory in extra time.

Riding a wave of energy, South Korea won thrillingly in extra time. They advanced to the semifinals thanks to a brilliant free kick from outside the area scored by Son Heung-min in the 104th minute.

Also Read: What has gone wrong with 'Prince' Shubman Gill? Locating shortcomings

After a careless challenge on Hwang at the conclusion of the first extra time session, Aiden O'Neill was sent off, leaving Australia with 10 men for the remainder of the match.

In the meantime, Jordan's incredible quarterfinal run came to an end with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Tajikistan, guaranteeing them a historic position in the semi-finals. 

Pre-tournament favourites Japan will play Iran in the remaining quarterfinal matchup, while reigning champions Qatar will play Uzbekistan. 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 10:22 IST

