Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 26th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

Spain vs Brazil Live Streaming: How to watch the International friendly match in India, US, and UK?

Ahead of the start of the Spain vs Brazil Friendly match, let's get hold of how to watch the match live. Know the live streaming details of the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Vinicius Jr.
Spain vs Brazil | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
One of the biggest rivalries in the world of international football- Spain vs Brazil- will mark yet another chapter for the history books. The classic European Giants vs South American Kings match will take place at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium. It is going to be an instance where first time the Bernabeu crowd will not cheer for Vinicius Jr. More so when he will be captaining the Brazil side.

An intriguing contest is set to unfold. Let's find out how to watch the match live.

Q. When will the Spain vs Brazil International Friendly match take place?

Spain vs Brazil International Friendly match will take place on March 26, 2024.

Q. At what time Spain vs Brazil International Friendly match take place?

The Spain vs Brazil International Friendly match will take place on:

  • USA: 9:30 p.m. CET
  • UK: 8:30 p.m. UK
  • India: 2 AM IST (March 27)

Q. Where will the Spain vs Brazil International Friendly match take place?

The Spain vs Brazil International Friendly will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Q. How to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs Brazil International friendly in India?

The Spain vs Brazil International friendly match will not live telecast in India.

Q. How to watch Spain vs Brazil live streaming of International Friendly in India?

Fans in India can catch Spain vs Brazil live streaming on Sony Liv.

Q. How to watch Spain vs Brazil live streaming of International friendly in the US?

Fans in the USA can watch Spain vs Brazil live streaming on Fubo TV.

Q. How to watch Spain vs Brazil live streaming of International friendly in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Spain vs Brazil on Channel 4.

Spain vs Brazil: Predicted lineups

  • Spain: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Ruiz, Rodri, Merino; N Williams, Morata, Olmo
  • Brazil: Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Paqueta, Guimaraes, Luiz; Pepe, Rodrygo, Vinicius
Published March 26th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

