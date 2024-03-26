Advertisement

One of the biggest rivalries in the world of international football- Spain vs Brazil- will mark yet another chapter for the history books. The classic European Giants vs South American Kings match will take place at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium. It is going to be an instance where first time the Bernabeu crowd will not cheer for Vinicius Jr. More so when he will be captaining the Brazil side.

An intriguing contest is set to unfold. Let's find out how to watch the match live.

Q. When will the Spain vs Brazil International Friendly match take place?

Spain vs Brazil International Friendly match will take place on March 26, 2024.

Q. At what time Spain vs Brazil International Friendly match take place?

The Spain vs Brazil International Friendly match will take place on:

USA: 9:30 p.m. CET

UK: 8:30 p.m. UK

India: 2 AM IST (March 27)

Q. Where will the Spain vs Brazil International Friendly match take place?

The Spain vs Brazil International Friendly will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Q. How to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs Brazil International friendly in India?

The Spain vs Brazil International friendly match will not live telecast in India.

Q. How to watch Spain vs Brazil live streaming of International Friendly in India?

Fans in India can catch Spain vs Brazil live streaming on Sony Liv.

Q. How to watch Spain vs Brazil live streaming of International friendly in the US?

Fans in the USA can watch Spain vs Brazil live streaming on Fubo TV.

Q. How to watch Spain vs Brazil live streaming of International friendly in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Spain vs Brazil on Channel 4.

Spain vs Brazil: Predicted lineups

Spain: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Ruiz, Rodri, Merino; N Williams, Morata, Olmo

Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Ruiz, Rodri, Merino; N Williams, Morata, Olmo Brazil: Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Paqueta, Guimaraes, Luiz; Pepe, Rodrygo, Vinicius