Updated February 28th, 2024 at 12:11 IST

SPYGATE SCANDAL breaks out ahead of ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa

Ahead of the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, a SPYGATE SCANDAL has surfaced, adding intrigue to the upcoming game.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Mumbai City FC
Mumbai City FC | Image:ISL
In an upcoming ISL faceoff, Mumbai City prepares to take on Goa at 7:30 pm. With Mumbai City currently positioned 2nd in the league rankings, closely tailing leaders Odisha, this match presents an opportunity for them to make a significant push for the top spot. Goa, sitting at 5th place, will be looking to climb the ladder with a victory. Both teams have shown strength and skill in recent performances, promising an engaging and competitive fixture at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Spygate scandal ahead of the ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa 

The Indian Super League's organisers have been formally notified by FC Goa of an alleged incident in which a Mumbai City FC analyst recorded the Gaurs' practice session before their Wednesday, February 28 match against the Islanders. Khel Now has learned that FC Goa has officially complained about this issue to the league's organisers. According to a report from Khel Now, FC Goa said: 

“Mumbai City FC had sent spies to our Matchday-1 training session in Mumbai. A member of MCFC was seen recording our training session and then got caught by us. We have filed a complaint with the league organizers.” 

During the pre-match news conference, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez expressed his displeasure, especially in response to a question concerning the team's injury problems. Marquez said: 

"Ask the photographer who was recording our training session. The photographer from Mumbai City FC. Check with Mumbai if he is training or not," 

Strangely, Petr Kratky, the head coach of Mumbai City, was allegedly present when FC Goa played Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday, February 25. Even though FC Goa had a comfortable two-goal lead in the first half, they lost in the second half, with the Blasters winning 4-2 on the whole.

Will Mumbai City beat FC Goa on Wednesday? 

In a crucial game at the Mumbai Football Arena, FC Goa takes on Mumbai City FC, both teams vying for national championships. But their most recent results give rather different impressions. After Des Buckingham left, Mumbai City had difficulties, but under Petr Kratky's direction, they saw a comeback in 2024.

After winning three straight games against Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, and East Bengal FC, the Islanders are currently in second position, one point behind leaders Odisha FC, with one game remaining.

However, FC Goa comes into this match fresh off three straight losses that have dented their title hopes and dropped them to fifth position despite an amazing 12-game undefeated streak. Still, they are just trailing Odisha FC by four points.

This match is vital for both clubs since a win will rekindle their title hopes in the face of fierce opposition from Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan SG, and Mumbai City.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 12:11 IST

