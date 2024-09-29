sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:01 IST, September 29th 2024

Stalemate between Bayern and Leverkusen, St Pauli enjoys first Bundesliga win in 13 years

Honors even after Bayern Munich dominated defending champion Bayer Leverkusen in a 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bayer Leverkusen completes a 4-3 comeback win in stoppage time as Boniface sinks Wolfsburg
Bayer Leverkusen completes a 4-3 comeback win in stoppage time as Boniface sinks Wolfsburg | Image: AP
