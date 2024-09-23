sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 18:28 IST, September 23rd 2024

'Stay Humble': Erling Haaland Indulges In an Ugly Confrontation With Mikel Arteta and Gabriel Jesus

Aside from piling up a century of goals, Erling Haaland made it to the mainstream for one more reason. Watch the video to know what transpired.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ugly confrontation ensued following Man City vs Arsenal
Ugly confrontation ensued following Man City vs Arsenal | Image: screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:28 IST, September 23rd 2024