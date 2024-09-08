sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:28 IST, September 8th 2024

Stimac set to receive USD 400,000 from AIFF as compensation

Igor Stimac and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have reached an agreement with the former men's national team head coach set to receive USD 400,000 (approximately Rs 3.36 crore) after tax as compensation for being terminated from the job.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac
Former Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac | Image: AP
19:28 IST, September 8th 2024