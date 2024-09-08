Published 19:28 IST, September 8th 2024
Stimac set to receive USD 400,000 from AIFF as compensation
Igor Stimac and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have reached an agreement with the former men's national team head coach set to receive USD 400,000 (approximately Rs 3.36 crore) after tax as compensation for being terminated from the job.
Former Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac | Image: AP
