Updated January 15th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Superior to Cristiano Ronaldo: Liverpool set to sign future superstar dubbed more talented than CR7

Premier League giants Liverpool has landed on the race to get an 18-year-old Turkish sensation who is taking Serie A by storm and is deemed superior than CR7.

Pavitra Shome
Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool | Image:AP
  3 min read
  • 3 min read
Liverpool is currently in the reigning spot in the Premier League standings and has been on the rise with their spectacular performance. Coach Jurgen Klopp has balanced the team has picked up wins and is functioning successfully. But the Reds may opt for more firepower, as they have landed in the race for a young talent in Serie A who has been turning heads with his skills in recent history. 

3 things you need to know

  • Liverpool is currently at number one on the EPL Standings
  • The Jurgen Klopp-led side won matches in the EFL Cup and FA Cup recently
  • The Reds have entered the race for a Serie A superstar 

Liverpool enters the race for a young Juve sensation 

It looks like Liverpool FC is eager to add more strikers to their arsenal, and they are aiming for a young sensation who is wreaking havoc while in Serie A. As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the Premier League club is in the race to get Kenan Yildiz, from Juventus. The striker, who is deemed to be superior to Cristiano Ronaldo, emerges as a dominating midfielder who has attacking capabilities. Yildiz plays for the Turkish national Team and its U19 technical director Sokyan Basar believes the Germany-born athlete is more talented than former Juventus Striker Cristiano Ronaldo. 

"His technique with the ball at his feet is superior to that of the Portuguese," Basar said via Goal.com

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz celebrates after scoring during the Italian Cup soccer match between Juventus and Salernitana at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy | Image: AP

Earlier in the season, it was believed that Juve might sign players in January and balance the books by sacrificing Yıldız for about $44 million. However, considering his subsequent evolution, the likelihood of it occurring right now is extremely low. However, the Italian publication speculates that Jurgen Klopp's influence might be crucial.

Liverpool.com offers their take on the Reds' chase for Kenan Yildiz

Liverpool.com's official website has shared a remark on the club's chances of signing the 

18-year-old Turkish midfielder.

Liverpool.com says: 'Yıldız is undoubtedly a talent for the future, yet with Liverpool stacked in attack, the chances of the club signing him in the near future appear slim. Moreover, it's been stated that Juve will look to offload other players to ease the financial burden following Yıldız's explosion into the first team. A move might have looked likely several months ago, this is now no longer the case.'

The Reds may not rule out from the race entirely and keep a close eye on the striker, and it is yet to see what happens down the road.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

