Superior to Cristiano Ronaldo: Liverpool set to sign future superstar dubbed more talented than CR7
Premier League giants Liverpool has landed on the race to get an 18-year-old Turkish sensation who is taking Serie A by storm and is deemed superior than CR7.
Liverpool is currently in the reigning spot in the Premier League standings and has been on the rise with their spectacular performance. Coach Jurgen Klopp has balanced the team has picked up wins and is functioning successfully. But the Reds may opt for more firepower, as they have landed in the race for a young talent in Serie A who has been turning heads with his skills in recent history.
Liverpool enters the race for a young Juve sensation
It looks like Liverpool FC is eager to add more strikers to their arsenal, and they are aiming for a young sensation who is wreaking havoc while in Serie A. As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the Premier League club is in the race to get Kenan Yildiz, from Juventus. The striker, who is deemed to be superior to Cristiano Ronaldo, emerges as a dominating midfielder who has attacking capabilities. Yildiz plays for the Turkish national Team and its U19 technical director Sokyan Basar believes the Germany-born athlete is more talented than former Juventus Striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
"His technique with the ball at his feet is superior to that of the Portuguese," Basar said via Goal.com
Earlier in the season, it was believed that Juve might sign players in January and balance the books by sacrificing Yıldız for about $44 million. However, considering his subsequent evolution, the likelihood of it occurring right now is extremely low. However, the Italian publication speculates that Jurgen Klopp's influence might be crucial.
Liverpool.com offers their take on the Reds' chase for Kenan Yildiz
Liverpool.com's official website has shared a remark on the club's chances of signing the
18-year-old Turkish midfielder.
Liverpool.com says: 'Yıldız is undoubtedly a talent for the future, yet with Liverpool stacked in attack, the chances of the club signing him in the near future appear slim. Moreover, it's been stated that Juve will look to offload other players to ease the financial burden following Yıldız's explosion into the first team. A move might have looked likely several months ago, this is now no longer the case.'
The Reds may not rule out from the race entirely and keep a close eye on the striker, and it is yet to see what happens down the road.
