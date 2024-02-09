English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 11:02 IST

Sweden and Denmark team up to bid for Euro 2029 in women's soccer

Denmark and Sweden will bid to host the 2029 Women’s European Championship, the two federations said Thursday.They are no longer with their Nordic neighbors Norway and Finland after their four-nation bid for the 2025 edition lost out to Switzerland in a final round of voting.

Associated Press Television News
UEFA
The trophy is displayed on the pitch before the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 Denmark and Sweden will bid to host the 2029 Women’s European Championship, the two federations said Thursday.

They are no longer with their Nordic neighbors Norway and Finland after their four-nation bid for the 2025 edition lost out to Switzerland in a final round of voting by UEFA’s executive committee last year.

Advertisement

The tournament of 16 teams and 31 games requires up to eight stadiums to host.

Swedish and Danish soccer leaders announced their bid project in Paris after the annual meeting of UEFA where both had supported its president Aleksander Ceferin in a potentially controversial vote on extending term limits.

Advertisement

Earlier at the UEFA congress, Norway was one of three “no” votes, with England and Iceland, in an attempt to separate the term-limit issue from a bloc vote on a wider package of statutes changes.

Ceferin got all his proposed legal changes approved, then announced at a post-meeting news conference he will not be a candidate in 2027 in an election that could have stretched his presidency to 15 years.

Advertisement

Ceferin's senior vice president at UEFA is Karl-Erik Nilsson of Sweden. Jesper Moller of Denmark also is a UEFA executive committee member and chairs its legal committee which steered the changes.

Norway is one of the few federations in world soccer to have a female president, Lise Klaveness, who is a former national-team player.

Advertisement

Norway is a two-time European champion in women's soccer, and Sweden won the first edition in 1984. Denmark never won the title.

UEFA has yet to open formal bidding for the Women’s Euro 2029.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 11:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

41 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

44 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

21 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

21 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney leverages AI for streaming ad technology

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  2. White Paper And Much More: What Transpired at PM's Lunch Meet With MPs

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Techie Shares Recession Fears on Social Media, Loses Job Soon After

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Car recalls continue globally; Honda, GM, and Vinfast call backs

    Automobile21 minutes ago

  5. Red Bull complete eye-catching rebrand, introduce the VCARB 01

    Galleries22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement