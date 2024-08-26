Published 21:34 IST, August 26th 2024
Switzerland defender Fabian Schär ends international career at 32 to focus on playing for Newcastle
Switzerland defender Fabian Schär retired from the national team on Monday, becoming the third veteran player in the European Championship quarterfinalist squad choosing to focus on club soccer.
