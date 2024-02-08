English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 07:48 IST

Thailand beats Kyrgyzstan 2-0 in the Asian Cup after goals from Supachai Chaided

Supachai Chaided scored both of Thailand's goals in a 2-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan in the Asian Cup on Tuesday.

Thailand
Thailand | Image:AP
Supachai struck in each half in the Group F game at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Supachai struck in each half in the Group F game at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Thailand dominated and could have scored twice early on when Supachok Sarachat hit the post and Suphanat Mueanta had an effort come off the crossbar.

Supachai made his team's dominance count in the 26th minute when he converted a rebound after Bordin Phala's shot was saved by Kyrgyzstan goalkeeper Erzhan Tokotaev.

Supachai scored his second three minutes after the break with another close-range finish as Kyrgyzstan struggled to deal with a cross into the box.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 07:48 IST

