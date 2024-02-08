English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid? Striking reports say German is contemplating a transfer to this CLUB

Real Madrid's veteran midfielder, Toni Kroos, is apparently contemplating a transfer. The German Sniper's contract at RM is set to terminate by season's end.

Republic Sports Desk
Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Spanish giants Real Madrid may soon enter into a transition, as a couple of players are reaching the culmination of their respective contracts. The end of the 2023/24 season will potentially mark the end of the glorious stint of Luka Modric and Toni Kross with Los Blancos. Before the arrival of the D-Day, they are open to plan out their next move, and indeed the German sniper has apparently started to focus on what lies ahead.

Also Read | Egypt appoints Hossam Hassan as coach and his twin brother as director

Advertisement

Toni Kroos to move to Juventus

Toni Kroos is reportedly on his way to Juventus this summer after his agent initiated talks with the Bianconeri. Kroos, 34, has been with Los Blancos since 2014 and is one of the club's standout players. In 447 appearances across competitions, the former Germany international scored 28 goals and assisted 96 times. This includes one goal and seven assists in 30 games this season.

Advertisement

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner's contract expires at the end of the season, leaving him free to conduct pre-contract negotiations with overseas clubs ahead of a summer move. According to JuveFC, Kroos' agent has held preliminary negotiations with Juventus about a potential free move at the end of the season.

"Toni Kroos' agent has initiated discussions regarding a move to Juventus. Preliminary negotiations have taken place between Kroos' representative and the Bianconeri regarding a potential free transfer to Juve at the end of this season," says JuveFC's tweet.

Advertisement

The German has won numerous titles in Madrid, including four UEFA Champions League and three La Liga titles, among others. Despite being beyond 30, Kroos has made 20 starts for Carlo Ancelotti's team this season.

While whatever would happen will happen at the end of the season, but before that Toni Kroos and Co. have a bib in their hands. Real Madrid are currently at the top of the standings. However, only two points sepeare them and second-placed Girona. The top contenders for this year's La Liga will battle it out this Saturday, February 10, at the Santiago Bernabeu.  

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Woman Falls Into Borewell in Gangapur, Rescue Operation On | VIDEO

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Bob Gives Has A Blunt Response For Gina Carano's Mandalorian Lawsuit

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released

    Education11 minutes ago

  4. German Cup quarterfinal game called off after heavy rain

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi Set to Unveil Rs 6,000 cr Worth of Projects in Varanasi

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement