Spanish giants Real Madrid may soon enter into a transition, as a couple of players are reaching the culmination of their respective contracts. The end of the 2023/24 season will potentially mark the end of the glorious stint of Luka Modric and Toni Kross with Los Blancos. Before the arrival of the D-Day, they are open to plan out their next move, and indeed the German sniper has apparently started to focus on what lies ahead.

Toni Kroos to move to Juventus

Toni Kroos is reportedly on his way to Juventus this summer after his agent initiated talks with the Bianconeri. Kroos, 34, has been with Los Blancos since 2014 and is one of the club's standout players. In 447 appearances across competitions, the former Germany international scored 28 goals and assisted 96 times. This includes one goal and seven assists in 30 games this season.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner's contract expires at the end of the season, leaving him free to conduct pre-contract negotiations with overseas clubs ahead of a summer move. According to JuveFC, Kroos' agent has held preliminary negotiations with Juventus about a potential free move at the end of the season.

"Toni Kroos' agent has initiated discussions regarding a move to Juventus. Preliminary negotiations have taken place between Kroos' representative and the Bianconeri regarding a potential free transfer to Juve at the end of this season," says JuveFC's tweet.

The German has won numerous titles in Madrid, including four UEFA Champions League and three La Liga titles, among others. Despite being beyond 30, Kroos has made 20 starts for Carlo Ancelotti's team this season.

While whatever would happen will happen at the end of the season, but before that Toni Kroos and Co. have a bib in their hands. Real Madrid are currently at the top of the standings. However, only two points sepeare them and second-placed Girona. The top contenders for this year's La Liga will battle it out this Saturday, February 10, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

