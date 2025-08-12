Trau FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Group F Fixture On TV And Online

Updated 12 August 2025 at 12:05 IST
Durand Cup 2025: As the group stage fixtures of the ongoing Durand Cup come to a close, Trau FC will lock horns with Indian Navy FT. The Indian FT are at the second spot of the Group F Points Table with 4 points. Trau FC, on the other hand, are on the last spot of the Group F standings, and they are out of contention as far as qualification for the next round is concerned.
On the other hand, a win for the Indian Navy FT might help them to go to the next round. If Trau FC win the match, they can only go up to three points, and it won't be enough for them to qualify for the next round.
