Trau FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Group F Fixture On TV And Online

Durand Cup 2025: As the group stage fixtures of the ongoing Durand Cup come to a close, Trau FC will lock horns with Indian Navy FT. The Indian FT are at the second spot of the Group F Points Table with 4 points. Trau FC, on the other hand, are on the last spot of the Group F standings, and they are out of contention as far as qualification for the next round is concerned.

On the other hand, a win for the Indian Navy FT might help them to go to the next round. If Trau FC win the match, they can only go up to three points, and it won't be enough for them to qualify for the next round.

Trau FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Streaming Details

Where will the Trau FC vs Indian Navy FT match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?

The Trau FC vs Indian Navy FT match of Durand Cup 2025 will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Manipur

When will the Durand Cup 2025 match between Trau FC vs Indian Navy FT be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Trau FC vs Indian Navy FT will take place on August 12, 2025 (Tuesday)

What time will the Trau FC vs Indian Navy FT Durand Cup match start?

The Durand Cup match between Trau FC vs Indian Navy FT will start at 4 PM IST

Where can you livestream Trau FC vs Indian Navy FT, Durand Cup 2025 Group F match?