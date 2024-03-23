Liverpool fans wait in front of the of the Stade de France prior the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, in Saint Denis near Paris | Image: AP

Advertisement

UEFA has reached a confidential settlement to compensate Liverpool fans for personal injury claims from the dangerous chaos at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.

The security failures at Stade de France before Liverpool played Real Madrid were a near “mass fatality catastrophe” that UEFA had primary responsibility for, an investigation team appointed by the soccer body concluded last year.

Advertisement

Police held thousands of fans in crushed queues before the game and used tear gas outside the stadium. Dozens were robbed outside the stadium after the game by local residents.

UEFA said on Friday it made a “full and final settlement” with fans represented by two law firms in Liverpool “in relation to the difficulties and challenges that they were confronted with.”

Advertisement

“The settlement agreement has been made without any admission of liability,” UEFA said in a statement.

A failed security operation involving French police and local authorities saw tens of thousands of fans held in poorly organized queues for hours before the game at the 75,000-capacity stadium that is a key venue for the Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

Many fans were fired on with tear gas by police and the game was delayed for nearly 40 minutes. Inside the stadium, UEFA broadcast a message blaming late-arriving fans in part for the delay.

After Real Madrid’s 1-0 win, dozens of fans were robbed leaving the stadium by local residents in the Saint-Denis neighborhood.

Advertisement

The law firms in Liverpool, Pogust Goodhead and Bingham Long, said UEFA’s offer of compensation “has been accepted and the supporters welcome this.”

“Following constructive discussions, UEFA has offered our clients compensation in respect of the difficulties and challenges they were confronted with at the game,” the legal firms said, adding they would not take fees from the compensation paid.

Advertisement

It was unclear on Friday if any legal claims by Real Madrid fans continue.

The Spanish club said last year it rejected UEFA’s offer of ticket price refunds and offered help to fans pursuing legal action.