×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 10:11 IST

UEFA compensates Liverpool fans to settle claims from chaotic Champions League final in Paris

UEFA says it has reached a confidential settlement to compensate Liverpool fans for personal injury claims from dangerous chaos at the 2022 UCL Final in Paris.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Liverpool
Liverpool fans wait in front of the of the Stade de France prior the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, in Saint Denis near Paris | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UEFA has reached a confidential settlement to compensate Liverpool fans for personal injury claims from the dangerous chaos at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.

The security failures at Stade de France before Liverpool played Real Madrid were a near “mass fatality catastrophe” that UEFA had primary responsibility for, an investigation team appointed by the soccer body concluded last year.

Advertisement

Police held thousands of fans in crushed queues before the game and used tear gas outside the stadium. Dozens were robbed outside the stadium after the game by local residents.

UEFA said on Friday it made a “full and final settlement” with fans represented by two law firms in Liverpool “in relation to the difficulties and challenges that they were confronted with.”

Advertisement

“The settlement agreement has been made without any admission of liability,” UEFA said in a statement.

A failed security operation involving French police and local authorities saw tens of thousands of fans held in poorly organized queues for hours before the game at the 75,000-capacity stadium that is a key venue for the Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

Many fans were fired on with tear gas by police and the game was delayed for nearly 40 minutes. Inside the stadium, UEFA broadcast a message blaming late-arriving fans in part for the delay.

After Real Madrid’s 1-0 win, dozens of fans were robbed leaving the stadium by local residents in the Saint-Denis neighborhood.

Advertisement

The law firms in Liverpool, Pogust Goodhead and Bingham Long, said UEFA’s offer of compensation “has been accepted and the supporters welcome this.”

“Following constructive discussions, UEFA has offered our clients compensation in respect of the difficulties and challenges they were confronted with at the game,” the legal firms said, adding they would not take fees from the compensation paid.

Advertisement

It was unclear on Friday if any legal claims by Real Madrid fans continue.

The Spanish club said last year it rejected UEFA’s offer of ticket price refunds and offered help to fans pursuing legal action.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 10:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Dwarka Expressway

Cameras on Dwarka E-Way

4 minutes ago
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP

8 minutes ago
Jeff Bezos Amazon

Amazon appeals

10 minutes ago
Curd vs yogurt: Difference and more

How To Make Curd At Home

11 minutes ago
How to protect your eyes during Holi

Eye Protection In Holi

12 minutes ago
Education News

GATE 2024 scorecard today

13 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Best Movies

13 minutes ago
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

14 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

Shivam Dube's remark

14 minutes ago
Business Equipment

US business equipment

17 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Market volatility persist

23 minutes ago
Janvadi Party Snaps Tie With SP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Janvadi Party Snaps Tie

25 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India News LIVE

30 minutes ago
Nisha Bano and Diljit Dosanjh

Is Diljit Married?

30 minutes ago
Logan Sargeant and Alexander Albon

Sargeant out of AUS GP

31 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD Declares Solo Run For Upcoming Polls, No Alliance With BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

32 minutes ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

32 minutes ago
Top Medical Tourism Hotspot

Medical Tourism Hotspots

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World9 hours ago

  2. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World11 hours ago

  3. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News11 hours ago

  4. 'Right now, if I look at myself': Iyer opens up on being axed by BCCI

    Sports 12 hours ago

  5. Book To Movie Adaptations To Watch

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo