In Sunday’s Saudi Pro League match, Al-Nassr secured a resounding 5-1 victory against Al-Tai. The goal scorers for Al-Nassr were Otávio (20'), Abdulrahman Ghareeb (45+7'), and Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted a hat-trick with goals in the 64th, 67th, and 87th minutes. Al-Tai's Virgil Misidjan found the net in the 22nd minute but was subsequently shown a red card in the 36th minute. The match was characterized by Al-Nassr's dominance, as evidenced by their 70% possession and 21 shots, 9 of which were on target. With this win, Al-Nassr maintains their strong position in the league, currently in 2nd place in the standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo recorded his 64th career hattrick against Al-Tai

Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of Al-Nassr, showed off his incredible skill in a thrilling Saudi Pro League match by scoring a spectacular hat-trick, leading Luis Castro's team to a decisive 5-1 victory over Al-Tai.

Otavio gave the home team the lead in the twentieth minute of a fiercely contested first half. Two minutes later, though, Virgil Misidjan levelled the score with an incredible goal of his own. Nevertheless, Al-Nassr gained a vital edge when Misidjan was sent off in the 36th minute. Just before halfway, Abdulrahman Ghareeb took advantage of this and restored the hosts' lead with an incredible header well into injury time.

Al-Nassr used their numerical advantage to their advantage as the second half progressed, with Cristiano Ronaldo having a major influence. With a precise cross from Sadio Mane in the 64th minute, the Portuguese maestro showed off his predatory tendencies by scoring his first goal. Shortly after, Ronaldo doubled Al-Tai's deficit by taking advantage of a defensive error to make it 4-1 in the 67th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo, not one to settle for a brace, completed his hat-trick in the 87th minute with a perfectly timed header, cementing his place in history as one of the game's greatest goal scorers as this is recorded to be CR7’s 64th career hattrick.

Cristiano Ronaldo's career goal total currently stands at an amazing 882 goals, and he is getting closer to the legendary mark of 900 professional goals with this incredible performance. Ronaldo has been in incredible form this season alone, scoring 33 goals in 34 games, including 26 goals in 23 Saudi Pro League games. Ronaldo has also demonstrated his flexibility by contributing 11 assists in a variety of tournaments, nine of which were in the SPL.

Ronaldo made an absolutely outstanding effort against Al-Tai. With three goals from three shots on goal, he demonstrated his deadly finishing ability. Furthermore, Ronaldo's all-around performance was demonstrated by his 26 completions, five of which were crucial passes, two effective crosses, and one long ball. Among his many impressive creations was a stunning left-footed cross that just missed the back of the net.

In the near future, Al-Nassr will return to action on Tuesday, April 2, when they take on Abha in a pivotal Saudi Pro League match. With 59 points from 25 games, Luis Castro's team is now in second place in the league rankings and is desperate to catch up to league leaders Al-Hilal, who are ahead by 12 points.