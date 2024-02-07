English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter to have Sergiño Dest in camp ahead of CONCACAF Nations League final four

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter plans to have Sergiño Dest at the team's training camp for the CONCACAF Nations League final four next month, even though the defender is suspended for the March 21 semifinal against Jamaica.

Associated Press Television News
A glimpse of Germany vs US football match
A glimpse of Germany vs US football match | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter plans to have Sergiño Dest at the team's training camp for the CONCACAF Nations League final four next month, even though the defender is suspended for the March 21 semifinal against Jamaica.

The 23-year-old outside back lost his composure in a needless dispute with the referee during November's quarterfinal second leg at Trinidad and Tobago, getting a pair of yellow cards for dissent in a 30-second span .

Advertisement

That triggered an automatic one-game suspension, and Dest is eligible for the March 24 championship or third-place match, against Mexico or Panama. The final four will be in Arlington, Texas.

“We know he can’t play for the semifinals, but in the event that we make the finals, we want him playing,” Berhalter said Monday during an interview at the office of The Associated Press. “He’s an important part of the team and we’re going to bring him along and hope that we can advance past Jamaica and play in the final.”

Advertisement

Dest is on loan this season from Barcelona to PSV Eindhoven.

 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement