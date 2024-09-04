sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |

Published 13:12 IST, September 4th 2024

USMNT players await word on whether Mauricio Pochettino will become their coach

U.S. players awaited word on whether Mauricio Pochettino was being hired as the American men's soccer coach, uncertain as they prepared for friendlies against Canada and New Zealand.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chelsea’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino,
Chelsea’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino, | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:12 IST, September 4th 2024