Published 13:12 IST, September 4th 2024
USMNT players await word on whether Mauricio Pochettino will become their coach
U.S. players awaited word on whether Mauricio Pochettino was being hired as the American men's soccer coach, uncertain as they prepared for friendlies against Canada and New Zealand.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Chelsea’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino, | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:12 IST, September 4th 2024