Published 16:23 IST, October 5th 2024

US star Tyler Adams 'almost' ready for Bournemouth return

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is on track to make his season debut after the international break. The United States captain had back surgery in early July and is nearly ready for game action, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
US star Tyler Adams ‘almost’ ready for Bournemouth return | Image: AP
