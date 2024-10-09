sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:00 IST, October 9th 2024

Valencia monitoring situation of fans reportedly detained in Singapore after criticizing club owner

Spanish soccer club Valencia said Tuesday it was in contact with the Spanish embassy in Singapore to monitor the situation of two of its fans reportedly detained there for criticizing the club's Singaporean owner.Valencia said the embassy assured the club that the fans are being advised and helped.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Valencia
Valencia | Image: AP
